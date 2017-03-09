A St. Paul, Minn. man has been fined and ordered to pay costs for fighting a forest fire he started illegally in the Kenora, Ont. area last summer, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

In a written release issued Thursday, provincial officials said the man was fined $500 for starting a fire without a permit. He was also ordered to pay $3,527 for the cost of putting out the blaze.

According to the ministry, the man started a small fire in a wooded area near his cottage located on an island in Whitefish Bay on Lake of the Woods to burn old cedar shingles and paper.

After the fire was left unattended, it spread into the trees, causing a small forest fire, which required the efforts of the Sioux Narrows Fire Department and the ministry to put out, provincial officials said.

The ministry issued a reminder that all forest fires are investigated and that anyone can be held responsible for the costs of extinguishing a blaze, as well as for any property damage incurred.