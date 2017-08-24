Thunder Bay's forest fire management base has received some needed upgrades.

Work at the Fire Management Headquarters and Provincial Logistics Centre on Arthur Street began about two years ago, and cost $25 million, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said.

Now, all the work is done, and the renovated facility has been officially reopened.

"We are seeing increases in fires in some areas, not only in Ontario but in the country, because of climate change," Kathryn McGarry, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry said at a media event at the centre on Wednesday.

"We need to respond very quickly," she said. "We need the resources, and the efficiency to ensure that everybody is able to deploy those resources. ... We're able to respond much more easily and readily from this new fire centre."

Base gutted

The 40-year-old facility was "gutted and rebuilt, with the spaces appropriated properly," said Garry Harland, fire management supervisor at the base.

Garry Harland, fire management supervisor at the Fire Management Headquarters and Provincial Logistics Centre in Thunder Bay. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"It's basically got the provincial logistics staff all in one part of the building, and it's got [fire management] staff all in one part of the building, so the response end is separate from the industrial end," Harland said. "

The facility now includes new training spaces, a new helipad, and new power and stormwater systems.

Other bases upgraded

McGarry said similar upgrades have been done at other fire management bases in the province, including those in Sudbury, North Bay, and Sioux Lookout.

Next up, she said, is the Dryden base.

"We are moving forward with procurement," McGarry said. "We should see some plans, and a reconstruction of the Dryden base in the next few months."