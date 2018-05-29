Food enthusiasts in Thunder Bay, Ont. can now check out a magazine that focuses on highlighting the food scene in northwestern Ontario.

Officials at the Thunder Bay and Area Food Strategy (TBAFS) have introduced the first edition of their magazine called Northwest Nosh, which was created with help from The Walleye.

"There is so much exciting work being done regionally to build strong and resilient food systems," said Rebecca Johnson, the co-chair of the TBAFS executive committee. "Food shows the connection between our health and well-being, and our economy and environment."

Magazine about food

Food strategy coordinator Karen Kerk said the idea for Northwest Nosh came about when one of members on the executive committee travelled to Ottawa and saw a food-type magazine there.

From then, discussions with The Walleye — a local arts and culture publication — quickly began and after only about eight months, Northwest Nosh was born.

Kerk said the magazine focuses on stories that fit into the seven main pillars of the food strategy: food access, forest and freshwater foods, food infrastructure, food procurement, food production, school food environments and urban agriculture.

In the middle of the magazine is also a newly improved Get Fresh Guide, which features a list of local producers.

"Its in the centre for a reason, [so] if you feel like pulling it out and putting it on your fridge, you can do that," Kerk said, "and it also has all the market information right on the back side of it."

Farmers in northwestern Ontario

The magazine also features stories about local farmers. Farmers in northwestern Ontario are not without their fair share of challenges, said Kerk.

"We have a very short growing season [and] we are far from a lot of supports," Kerk added, "but there's a lot of really strong, determined folks here, determined to make food grow."

From unique farming projects to the life of a local dairy farmer, Kerk said they "want[ed] to celebrate all the great amazing stories we have in the area [and] highlight some of the great work that's being done."

The magazine also features a lot of stories and ideas for kids in the community, as many farmers in the area are eager to mentor anyone interested in getting into the farming industry.

"Kids in the community especially are really engaged in where their food comes from," said food strategy intern, Victoria Pullia, "so I think this is a really great publication that they can use as a starting point."

Kerk said they hope Northwest Nosh becomes an annual publication that provides a snapshot of the vibrant food scene in Thunder Bay and the surrounding areas.

"It was a lot of work on [The Walleye's] end to help make it look so beautiful but there are plans to do this, we're hoping annually," Kerk said. "We already have some story ideas for next year."

The magazine is now available online and at all Walleye locations including the Thunder Bay Country Market, area shops, restaurants and tourist information centres.