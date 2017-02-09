Exotic fishing from around the globe is on the menu Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium.

The 3rd annual Fly Fishing Film Tour will feature eight short films from exotic fishing locales such as Russia, Alaska and Florida. The fish being caught run the gamut from trout to grayling, salmon and even tarpon.

The North Shore Steelhead Association (NSSA), in Thunder Bay has sponsored the event since it first came to the city in 2015, said Terry Kosolowski, the vice president of the conservation and fishing club.

The first time they held the Fly Fishing Film Tour in the city, the club didn't expect much of a turnout, Kosolowski said.

Yet it was a surprise hit and attracted better than 200 people. Last year, he said the NSSA moved the festival to the community auditorium and topped 300 in attendance.

More than 300 people took in the 2016 version of the Fly Fishing Film Tour in Thunder Bay, Ont. (photo credit: NSSA )

The two previous fly fishing film tours were populated by a surprisingly wide cross section of society, Kosolowski said.

"A lot of people, fly fishers and non-fly fishers came out," he said. "And also people that weren't even fishermen or fisher-people, showed up and that was quite interesting."

One of the keys to the success of the film tour is keeping it fresh each year, he said. He also noted the films often explore themes of friendship, conservation and family.

One of the films featured this year is titled At the End of the Rainbow. The audience learns how fly-fishing can aid in recognizing the beauty all around us and how fly-anglers can help protect it.

Old Friends New Fish is a story of three women who have been friends for over 20 years and through many life changes. They return to the river where they met 20 years prior and share fishing and fellowship.

Kosolowski said moving the festival to the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium has worked out extremely well, as the audience benefits from a huge screen, state of the art sound system and comfortable seating.

"Overall it's a way better setup than having portable screens, and things like that," he said. "I think it is one of the biggest screens in Thunder Bay."

Although the fly fishing films are the main draw, there are also great prizes up for grabs, Kosolowski said.

He said several sponsors have supplied prize packages of fishing tackle and other items that will be given out randomly.

The third annual Fly Fishing Film Tour in Thunder Bay is just one of several dozen similar events taking place right across North America this winter and spring as part of the annual International Fly Fishing Film Festival.

Proceeds from the Thunder Bay event go towards the ongoing research and habitat work of the North Shore Steelhead Association.

Tickets are $15 and available at the auditorium.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Feb. 11, 2017 and the show begins at 7 p.m.