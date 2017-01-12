Flu cases are on the rise in some parts of Ontario, including Thunder Bay, where the worst could be yet to come.

So far, the number of lab confirmed cases of influenza in the area have been fairly low, said Diana Gowanlock, manager of infectious disease programs with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

The flu season is notoriously hard to predict, said Gowanlock, but an upswing in the northwest generally occurs in January and February.

"I would predict that it's going to start to hit us in the next little while," she said.

Last year, the northwest saw an especially late flu season which peaked in February and March, and carried into the spring, she said.

More and more people in the northwest are opting to get vaccinated for the flu, at pharmacies, said Diana Gowanlock, manager of infectious diseases programs with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit. (Diana Gowanlock/ Thunder Bay District Health Unit)

Gowanlock said she would urge anyone who hasn't received the flu shot, to get one from a health care provider, or pharmacy.

"I would definitely encourage people who haven't had their flu shot, it's not too late and there's still time to go and get it," she said.

This year's vaccine is a good match for the strains of flu that are currently circulating, she said.

After receiving the flu shot, it can take up to two weeks for the vaccine to take effect.

Flu season information can be found on the Thunder Bay District Health Unit website.