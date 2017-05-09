A Thunder Bay, Ont. woman has been watching the flooding in southern Ontario first-hand over the past week, as rising water approached her family cottage in the township of Minden Hills.

"It's not quite up to the porch yet, but it's getting close," Elly Tose told CBC News on Monday.

Tose said she and her husband arrived at the cottage on Horseshoe Lake about a week ago, with plans to rebuild the dock.

Then the rain began, she said.

The displaced dock is now being held to the shore using rope, she said, while other things, such as the fire pit and part of the walkway, are underwater.

"It's a little scary when you see the water coming up," said Tose, but she added that they're fortunate that the building itself is so far high and dry.

In other parts of the community, which declared a state of emergency on the weekend, the situation is worse, she said.

"We're doing okay compared to many people," she said, "we're lucky."