LRCA warns of flooding potential in O'Connor, Gillies townships

Residents in the Whitefish River area of O'Connor and Gillies townships are being advised to exercise extreme caution due to the potential for flooding, the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) said Monday.

In a media release, the LRCA said ice jamming is taking place in the area of Harstone Road and the Whitefish River, west of Thunder Bay.

Water levels may rise without warning, and the LRCA has issued a flood outlook, which gives early notice of flooding potential.

Those living in the area should be careful until the ice jamming dissipates, the LRCA said.

LRCA staff will continue to monitor conditions in the area.