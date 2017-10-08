To say I was a little nervous would be an understatement. I had my flight test this week. All of the work from the past year or so of flight training really comes down to this one day.

You certainly know what to expect — there really aren't any surprises. I went up on two flight test reviews with my instructor, Melesa. She was tough on me, and that's certainly a good thing, when you're being prepped for when the marks really count.

The test guide itself is also online, and lays out pretty clearly the expectations. You're marked 1 through 4 on a variety of exercises, with 1 being a fail, 2 being a pass with some major errors, 3 meeting the standard with minor errors and 4 exceeding the standard.

Marks are docked if you fail to maintain altitude, headings, poorly execute a manoeuvre, or do something unsafe. You're also graded on decision making — so make a safe decision every time. Important for real life, not just the test.

Two-part test

The test itself is broken into two sections. One for groundwork, and the other for airwork. On the ground, you're expected to complete, on paper, a trip that you would fly. You have to make all of the calculations for weather, fuel, weight and balance of the plane, airport advisories, and make it like you're actually going to fly that route.

I think for myself, the most stressful part was the variety of questions that could be asked on the ground portion. While I had no issue completing the paperwork, it was things like shifting weight around the plane, or what would a gust of wind mean for your takeoff speed. While I can answer these, put yourself in a stressful situation, and it suddenly becomes a lot tougher.

I must have done OK on the ground portion, the examiner said, as we were going to go for a flight. Phew.

In the air

In the air, my examiner, Andy, certainly had the best poker face I've ever seen. He was calm, kind, and I had no clue how I was doing.

Of course, you're probably harder on yourself than anybody else. Aiming for perfection in every manoeuvre. I know there's one item (slow flight) I didn't do as well as I could have, but, once I completed the action, Andy just moved onto the next on the list. You have to forget about what you might not have done so well, and just keep moving on.

After about an hour and a half in the air, I flew to a set location, made a diversion to another area, did a simulated forced approach and precautionary landing, and also did steep turns, stalls, slow flight and some navigation, among a couple of takeoffs and landings.

I was pretty impressed with how the steep turns went (thanks Melesa — those hours of practice paid off!). As I mentioned, the slow flight, I knew it wasn't the best.

On our way back to Thunder Bay, Andy asked me how I felt. "Pretty good, but I know there's one area that needs improvement," I said. He didn't say much ... and I wondered if I had failed that item.

My smile must have been a mile wide. - Jeff Walters

If you fail one item, you can complete another partial flight test. So, it's not the end of the world — but it would be nice to get it all done in one shot.

After landing, putting away the plane, and filling out the logbook, Andy, still with that poker face, reached out and said, "Congratulations."

My smile must have been a mile wide. Phew. I passed the flight test, and with flying colours too (pun intended).

Not done yet

Now, I'm not quite done yet. I still have to complete my written exam, and now, I really want to get that done. I also have one more cross-country flight to complete. As long as the weather co-operates, that will be done within the week.

I'm excited. This is a huge accomplishment, after nearly a year of hard work. A big thanks to Blake and Melesa, my instructors, for all of their help and dedication. And to Andy, too, who put me at ease in a stressful situation.

I'd still never play poker against him though.