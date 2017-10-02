A Dartmouth, Nova Scotia man is facing several charges after attempting to flee from OPP in Northwestern Ontario on the weekend. (Samantha Samson/CBC News)

A 33-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing charges after crashing into a Northwestern Ontario creek while allegedly attempting to flee from OPP on Sunday.

In a media release, OPP said officers with its Marathon detachment received a report of the theft of gasoline from a local gas station at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The suspect vehicle was described as a black GMC Terrain SUV bearing a Nova Scotia plate.

Shortly afterwards, members of Schreiber OPP observed the vehicle driving westbound on Highway 17 at what police said was a very high rate of speed. The officers did not attempt to stop the vehicle out of concern for public safety; it continued west.

Police said multiple traffic complaints were received due to the suspect vehicle's "erratic and aggressive" driving, which was forcing motorists onto the shoulders of the highway, or into ditches, in order to avoid head-on collisions.

A Nipigon OPP officer set up a spike belt at the Ruby Creek Bridge. At about 3:55 p.m., the suspect vehicle approached the location, attempting to drive around the Nipigon OPP cruiser by entering the ditch.

Crashed into creek

However, police said the vehicle travelled another 200 metres, directly into the creek. The vehicle was severely damaged and the driver sustained minor injuries; the vehicle did not actually drive over the spike belt, police said.

The suspect was placed under arrest, and taken for medical treatment.

The man, a 33-year-old Dartmouth, Nova Scotia resident, has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5000

Theft under $5000

Driving while disqualified

Flight from police

Dangerous driving

The man has been taken to the Thunder Bay District Jail to await a bail hearing.