Northwestern Ontarians are a hardy bunch.

Our penchant for camping in sub-zero temperatures has been lampooned by satirical web sites, and our love of scaling ice-covered cliffs has been politely poked-fun-at by CBC's Rick Mercer Report.

In honour of Family Day, CBC Thunder Bay headed out to ask you about your favourite outdoor activities for our special provincial morning show.

You didn't disappoint.

Here's what you told the rest of the province about how you rock -25.

Ice fishing

Tarik Zattouti got turned onto ice fishing when he moved to northwestern Ontario from Morocco ten years ago. (Contest Photo Submission / Facebook)

When Tarik Zattouti came to Canada from Morocco ten years ago, he was looking for a way to get out of the house, he said — so his friends took him ice fishing.

Having grown up near the ocean, he'd already grown to love dangling his line in the water, but doing it in sub-zero temperatures through a hole in the ice was a new experience.

It turns out, the bitter cold didn't deter him from loving it.

"With time you get to adapt," he said.

Trapping

David Eagle Feather loves trapping because it gives him a sense of autonomy and pride in being self-sufficient, he said. (Jaison Empson/CbC)

David Eagle Feather lives full time on the trap line near his home in Sandy Lake, capturing marten, weasels, beaver, wolves, and a variety of other game.

"You're busy 24/7. You never stop working," he said of the experience. "One day, you're checking your traps for beaver. The other day, you're checking your traps for rabbit. You're checking your moose snares. Everything... You don't just sit there and contemplate life or whatever."

Eagle Feather loves trapping because of the autonomy that comes with it, he said.

"It really is a feeling of self-sufficiency. You feel more like pride," he said.

"If you ever have a chance to do ... trapping, hunting, fishing or just anything outdoors, just go and do it," he added. "Leave your devices at home."

Dog sledding

Tracy Toffoli's experience with dog sledding left her wanting more, she said. (Supplied by Sundogs Excursions)

Strictly speaking, dog sledding might not be Tracy Toffoli's favourite winter activity because she's only tried it once — at Marina Park, but "it was a lot of fun to go to with the kids."

She loved feeling a part of something so traditional, she said.

The dogs didn't travel fast, she added, but the experience was enough to leave her wanting to do it again on a larger scale.

"The funnest part was there were other people walking their dogs, so some of the dogs were getting distracted and then we're like, 'OK we're pulling to the side a little bit more,'" she said laughing.

Hiking and Snowshoeing

Gord McFarling loves snowshoeing in winter and said the key to staying warm is layered clothing. (Submitted by Kathy Lampi)

Gord McFarling is all about getting out on the trails in -25, and he favours the ones around Kaministiquia, Bear Point and off 20th Side Road.

How does he keep warm?

"It's all about dressing properly," he said. "A lot of people don't dress properly. They either over dress or under dress. They don't layer. It's all about the dressing."

Asked for his tips for dressing appropriately, McFarling said, "Layers ... and good footwear. You wouldn't wear runners outside when you're hiking."

Staying indoors

Jen Gibbons' favourite winter activity is staying warm indoors. (Olga_Narcissa/Shutterstock)

OK, so not everyone who lives here is a potential contestant for Survivor Antarctica.

We're a diverse region, and plenty of people here value the comforts of home as much as our southern neighbours.

"I like to stay in the house where it's warm," said Jen Gibbons, laughing. "That's my favourite winter activity."

"I don't have any favourite outdoor activity in winter time because I don't like winter," said Rick Hoardy, whose camouflage attire fooled CBC into mistaking him for a year-round outdoorsman.

"I love hunting. I love fishing," he said. "But I don't ice fish. I wait for the summer so I can go in my boat."



