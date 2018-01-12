The City of Thunder Bay says it will erect signs and barricade off sections of a park at the mouth of the Current River due to recent ice build-up from extensive flooding.

The city has been keeping an eye on potential safety issues at Lorne Allard Fisherman's Park after the flooding, said Werner Schwar, Thunder Bay's supervisor of parks and open space planning.

Schwar said the barricades will be put up "around the affected portion" of the park. The build-up has engulfed the area around a covered picnic table and has nearly reached a nearby wooden deck.

The city has not yet said why the flooding happened.

Schwar said staff likely won't know until spring if the build-up damaged any of the park's structures.