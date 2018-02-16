Families and fishing enthusiasts can fish license-free this Family Day weekend in Ontario, which runs from Feb. 17 to 19.

The province announced the latest edition of the promotion, where the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry waives license requirements for recreational fishing for the weekend. It's done in partnership with a number of groups, including the Canadian Sportfishing Industry Association and the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH).

"We all group together to try and create an initiative to get more people involved in Canada's number one, top, traditional activity, and that is fishing," said Alesha Howran, the OFAH's conservation outreach program coordinator.

The license-free days allow people who normally don't fish to have an opportunity to try it, without having to put up the cost of buying a fishing outdoors card, she said. The relaxed rules mean that any Canadian resident can fish without a license in Ontario's waters.

Despite not needing that card, rules and catch limits are still in place, Howran said. She added that anyone without a license has to stay within conservation license limits.

"There are two components to a fishing license: one is a sportsmen's version, and there's a conservation version," she said, adding that the sportsmen's license allows for a larger quantity of fish to be kept.

"It all varies [from fishing zone to zone], and people should refer to their fishing regulations if they ever have any questions," she said. "Obviously, you want to encourage people to be responsible anglers."

Organized events are also scheduled to take place across the province over the weekend; in the northwest, events are planned in Manitouwadge on Feb. 18 as well as in Thunder Bay, Dryden and the Greenstone area on Feb. 19.