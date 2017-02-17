Fishing enthusiasts and families just out for some fun on the ice can fish for free this Family Day weekend in Ontario, from February 18 to 20.

The province announced its latest promotion where it waives license requirements for recreational fishing over the course of the weekend.

"Take advantage of the free fishing this weekend to try out a new family activity and enjoy the diversity our lakes and rivers have to offer," Kathryn McGarry, Ontario's minister of natural resources and forestry was quoted as saying in a written release.

"Fishing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and make memories, and Family Day weekend is a great time to introduce a friend or family member to fishing."

Despite not needing a license to fish, rules and catch limits are still in place and being enforced, the ministry said.

In the northwest, organized events are scheduled to take place in Manitouwadge on Feb. 19 as well as in Thunder Bay and Dryden on Feb. 20.

Ministry officials reminded people ahead of the weekend that milder late-winter weather may make ice on any body of water unsafe; families and anglers are being asked to check with local ice hut operators before heading out on the ice.