Officials at the Thunder Bay Police Services say nearly 60 per cent of people identified through the Wanted Wednesday program in 2017 were arrested or turned in thanks to the weekly public awareness initiative.

According to a written statement, the program which launched in Feb. 1, 2017, is an initiative that helps victims feel safe as they seek justice and closure for a criminal act committed on them. It also helps police locate individuals who are known to be criminally active and prevent them from committing any additional offences.

Every week on Wednesday, personal information including photos of the wanted adults are released to the public in hopes to locate them and have the matter dealt with.

"We have just completed a year of Wanted Wednesday and I believe a successful one at that," Thunder Bay Police Service Community Service Branch Sergeant Greg Stein said in a written release on Monday.

In the program's first year a total of 175 people were featured on the the weekly initiative and out of those people, 103 of them were either arrested or turned in, which is a 59 per cent success rate.

"The program has assisted us in clearing a substantial number of warrants and also garnished us information on others," Sergeant Stein said.

He added that while the program helps officers focus on individuals who have warrants for violent offences, have failed to appear in court or are repeat offenders who are believed to still be criminally active, the Wanted Wednesday program also allows people with outstanding warrants to remove themselves from the weekly list.

"[I] would like to remind persons that have, or believe they may have, outstanding warrants to attend police headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street to have them dealt with," Sergeant Stein said, "dealing with outstanding matters on their own or with the assistance of legal counsel will avoid them being part of the Wanted Wednesday program."

The Wanted Wednesday program will continue into 2018 with weekly updates and photos of individuals with outstanding warrants uploaded to the Wanted Wednesday section, online.