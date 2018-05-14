Athletes, volunteers look forward to 2018 Fire Fighters Ten Mile Road Race

Close to 1,000 athletes are expected to take part in the 85th annual Fire Fighters Ten Mile Road Race, taking place on Victoria Day in Thunder Bay, Ont., but Chris Hoard shouldn't be hard to pick out from the crowd.

He plans to run the race dressed as Batman. It's his way of encouraging young people to try the sport.

"If I can run as Batman ... maybe we can promote a healthy habit, I call it, for our young generation," he said.

Hoard said running has had a big positive impact on his life, since he first took it up four years ago.

Chris Hoard plans to run this year's race dressed as Batman, and he hopes that by catching people's attention, he'll also help promote running as a fun, healthy activity. (Amy Hadley/CBC ) "I was down and out, overweight, depressed, stressed with work and everything," he said.

A friend suggested he join a running group to train for the race, as a way to improve his health.

At first, he was skeptical, but soon, he said, "I just got hooked."

Hoard said he's been running the race every year since.

Proceeds going to Sandy Lake runners

The race attracts a wide-range of runners, both competitive and recreational, said race director Meghan Shanks.

In recent years, it's also included some young athletes from a remote First Nation.

Dozens of students in Sandy Lake train for the event and raise funds to attend, she said, but not all are able to make the trip to Thunder Bay, because the travel costs are so high.

"So they have about 60 or 60-plus students that train hard, basically since January, and then they have to pick the best of the best to come here to Thunder Bay to compete. And we just want to help them bring even more people if they can."

That's why race organizers have decided that proceeds of this year's event, will go to help offset the costs of runners travelling from Sandy Lake in 2019, she said.

There are a few other changes this year, as well, she said, including a boost to the prize money for the top athletes.

The first place male and female runners will each receive $1,000, Shanks said, an incentive that she hopes will increase the numbers of competitive runners.

The 2018 Fire Fighters Ten Mile Road Race takes place the morning of Monday, May 21. The route, which runs along Simpson Street to Fort William Road, to Water Street, then over the Marina Park Overpass and through Marina Park, will be closed to traffic that morning.