Saskatchewan rink wins 2018 Canadian Firefighters Curling Championship

After 10 days of play at Thunder Bay's Port Arthur Curling Club, the rink from Saskatchewan has emerged as the 2018 Canadian firefighters curling champions.

The Saskatchewan squad — skip Gregg Tarasoff, third Chris Haichert, second Carmen Koch, lead Tyler Harrison and director Garnet Zummack — won the championship by defeating the defending champions, Team Alberta, 8-7 on Saturday afternoon.

"It was a good game," Philip Dzuba, co-convenor for the bonspiel, said. "It came down to the final stone."

Overall, Dzuba said, the bonspiel was a success.

"Everybody that participated had a good time," he said. "The curling was exceptional."

"It was very competitive, and people from all parts of our country enjoyed themselves."

Mid-pack finish for Northern Ontario

Team Northern Ontario — which was made up of Thunder Bay firefighters Martin Hynna, Dzuba, Gordon Williams and Dan Jackson — finished seventh, with a 4-6 record.

"The games that we did lose, we lost by one point," Dzuba said. "We were competitive all the way, right to the end. In curling, sometimes you make your shot, sometimes you don't make your shot."

Next year's championship will be held in Kelowna, British Columbia. It will be the 60th-annual Canadian Firefighters Curling Championship, which is the longest-running Canadian curling championship besides the Brier.