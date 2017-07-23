The Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Association is warning city residents about a phone scam. (Cbc.ca)

The Thunder Bay Professional Fire Fighters Association (TBPFFA) is warning city residents about a phone scam.

According to a media release, members of the public have been receiving phone calls from individuals who claim to be calling on behalf of the TBPFFA. The callers are seeking donations.

However, the TBPFFA said that it is not behind those calls. The association is not seeking donations from the public over the phone.

Anyone who receives one of these calls is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police.