Thunder Bay OPP are investigating the weekend discovery of a bag containing firearms and drugs that police said may be connected to a vehicle that fled officers near Ignace on Friday.

In a media release, Thunder Bay OPP say they were notified by Ignace OPP about a grey Mercedes travelling eastbound on Highway 11/17. The vehicle, police said, failed to stop for officers near Ignace.

At about 10:50 p.m., the vehicle was spotted near the junction of highways 11 and 17 at Shabaqua corners. The vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed, police said, but officers lost sight of it a short time later.

Vehicle stopped on Highway 11/17

Meanwhile, officers located east of where the vehicle was spotted, didn't see it at all, and it was believed the vehicle travelled down a secondary road in an effort to evade police.

The vehicle was seen again a short time later, at about 12:10 a.m. Saturday. This time, it was stopped on Highway 11/17, near the Highway 102 junction.​

One female passenger was charged with possession of marijuana, police said, and is due in court in November.

Suspicious vehicle

Then, at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, police were notified by residents of Finmark Road in Dawson Road Lots Township about a suspicious grey vehicle. People were reportedly looking for something in the bush in the area.

The residents asked the suspicious persons to leave, and they did, but when police responded to the call, they located a duffel bag containing firearms and drugs.

Police said they believe the suspicious grey vehicle was the same one that evaded police earlier that weekend. Investigation continues.