It's summer time, and that means you might find a firefighter on your doorstep.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue has begun its annual home fire safety public education program.

Firefighters will be going door-to-door in residential neighbourhoods this summer, talking about safety issues such as smoke and carbon monoxide alarm requirements, outdoor burning rules and regulations, and home fire escape planning.

"This is a great opportunity for us to meet with the public and answer any questions they may have," said Anthony Stokaluk, the fire department's public education officer.

Fire officials also reminded citizens to test their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms every month and to replace batteries at least once a year.

Current laws require people to have working smoke alarms on every level of their homes and outside all sleeping areas.

People must also have carbon monoxide alarms outside all sleeping areas if their homes have fuel-fired appliances, fireplaces or attached garages.