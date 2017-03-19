Several residents of a Limbrick Street townhouse complex were forced to abandon their homes early Saturday morning, after a fire heavily damaged one unit and left adjacent units with smoke and water damage.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

As the nearest company pulled out of the station, firefighters could see heavy smoke, so a second alarm was immediately called.

On arrival, the crew found a mid-row unit to be heavily involved in fire on two floors.

They began fighting the fire, while other arriving crews began evacuating the adjacent units.

All occupants escaped and nobody was injured, according to the release. However, a number of people have been temporarily displaced from homes immediately adjacent to the burned unit.

Both Superior North EMS and Thunder Bay Police were on scene to assist.