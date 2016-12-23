The City of Thunder Bay says a building owner in the downtown north core has been slapped with $50,000 in fines, plus court costs, after being found guilty of a pair of fire code violations.

The court ruling, which was handed down on Wednesday, comes about two years after the former Eaton's building on Park Avenue was the subject of an inspection by Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

The city said, in a written release, that a complaint led to the fire department conducting the original inspection.

Charges included failure to implement a fire safety plan and occupying a building in a manner different from its original design without addressing the increased risk.

"Building owners need to get the proper approvals when changing the use of their buildings from their original design," said Eric Nordlund, the captain of prevention for Thunder Bay Fire Rescue in a release.

"Thunder Bay Fire Rescue will take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of its residents."

The former department store now houses a number of community groups and organizations, as well as storage space.