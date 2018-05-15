Fire bans for Thunder Bay, surrounding areas in effect

Due to dry conditions and high fire risk in the region, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has put a restricted fire zone in place for much of northwestern Ontario, meaning no open burning is permitted.

The restricted fire zone stretches from just east of Marathon to the Manitoba border, and also reaches north of Red Lake, according to an MNRF interactive forest fire information map.

The restricted fire zone went into effect at noon on May 15. The City of Thunder Bay and the Municipality of Shuniah have also implemented their own fire bans, as have many other municipalities in the region, including Dryden.

Under the bans, all burning permits are suspended, and no open fires are allowed. Any outdoor burning during a fire ban will result in prosecution and a substantial fine, the City of Thunder Bay said in a media release.