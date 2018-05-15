Skip to Main Content
Fire bans for Thunder Bay, surrounding areas in effect

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has implemented a restricted fire zone, effective noon May 15, as shown on this map. All areas covered by the diamond pattern fall into the restricted fire zone, and no outdoor burning is allowed until further notice. (Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry)

The restricted fire zone stretches from just east of Marathon to the Manitoba border, and also reaches north of Red Lake, according to an MNRF interactive forest fire information map.

The restricted fire zone went into effect at noon on May 15. The City of Thunder Bay and the Municipality of Shuniah have also implemented their own fire bans, as have many other municipalities in the region, including Dryden.

Under the bans, all burning permits are suspended, and no open fires are allowed. Any outdoor burning during a fire ban will result in prosecution and a substantial fine, the City of Thunder Bay said in a media release.

