A week long food drive called Fill the Pit kicks off Wed. Jan. 8. 2017, in Thunder Bay.

The event is happening at the Victoriaville Centre and will benefit a number of agencies, including the Regional Food Distribution Association, Grace Place, Our Kids Count, Shelter House and the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society.

The pit in question is a large, sunken area located near the food court at Victoriaville Centre.

Brian Phillips is the property manager of the mall. He says the basic idea of Fill the Pit came from an idea he had while working in a retail store in Thunder Bay. He said the store showed its support for the RFDA by exchanging food for a ballot that went in to a draw for a fridge,stove or microwave. Phillips said the concept of Fill the Pit is similar, except this time each item receives a ballot towards a pre-paid credit card worth $1000.

"If we can fill the pit, it would be amazing because so many organizations would benefit from this," he said. "It's literally easy enough...it's a no brainer... to win one thousand dollars with one can of food."

Brian Phillips, the property manager for Victoriaville Centre, says each food item donated to Fill the Pit will be exchanged for a ballot towards a draw for a $1000 pre-paid credit card. (photo credit: Gord Ellis/CBC)

Philips said it is worth noting that most of the groups that benefit from Fill the Pit are located in the Victoriaville Centre neighbourhood.

"A lot of them are in the south core," he said. "And we wanted to help our neighbours out with their food drives and initiatives."

Phillips said they are primarily looking for donations of any non-perishable, non-out dated food item. He said if people so choose, they can bring dog or cat food to donate as the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society is on the list of beneficiaries.

The Fill the Pit food drive will wind up with the draw for the $1000.00 pre-paid credit card on Tues. Feb. 14. 2017.