It's great news for the less fortunate in Thunder Bay.

A week-long food drive in Victoriaville Centre collected 20 tables of food yesterday in support of a variety of groups including Shelter House, Grace Place and the Regional Food Distribution Association.

Brian Phillips, one of Fill the Pit's organizers, said most of the food collected came from people in the south core neighbourhood.

"The contributions from the every day public, in and around our Fort William district, was amazing," he said, "it is truly very well received and is going to help a lot of people now."

Everyone who donated food received a ballot to enter a draw for a pre-paid credit card.

Phillips said his plan is to help make Fill The Pit a bi-annual event.

Brian Phillips, property manager of Victoriaville centre and organizer of Fill the Pit, said he hopes the food drive becomes a bi-annual event. (Gord Ellis CBC)

Other organizations that were supported by Fill the Pit included Thunder Bay and District Humane Society and Our Kids count.

