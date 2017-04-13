St. John Ambulance is hoping Thunder Bay residents will dig deep this weekend.

The agency will run its annual Fill an Ambulance food drive on Saturday, seeking food and cash donations in support of the St. Thomas Church Family Giving Centre.

"It's really important, because there's so many people that are in need," said Diana Sustawenko, executive director of St. John Ambulance in Thunder Bay. "Individuals, families — there's just so many."

"The more that we can do to help feed the hungry, the better off all of us will be within our community."

The drive will take place at all three Thunder Bay Metro stores, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"We'll have an ambulance and our medical first responders [at the stores]," Sustawenko said. "And they'll be helping to fill the ambulances full of food and take it back over to the family giving centre."

Diana Sustawenko is the executive director of St. John Ambulance in northwestern Ontario. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

Sustawenko said volunteers will have a list of specific foods that are needed. But one thing she knows will be in demand is dog and cat food.

"At the giving centre, they have what is called a pet boutique," she said. "And we find that a lot of people are more anxious to receive food for their pet before they receive it for themselves — if they have to choose between the two, they'll choose their pet."

This is the fifth year for Fill an Ambulance, and Sustawenko said previous years have been very successful.

"The community's been absolutely wonderful in supporting this food drive," she said. "We're hoping they're going to be back again to do the same and help us out to make sure that no one goes hungry this Easter."