Police in northwestern Ontario say they have a message for drivers celebrating this holiday season: plan ahead.

The annual Festive R.I.D.E. program kicked off in Thunder Bay on Tuesday morning, with officers from Thunder Bay police, Ontario Provincial Police, Anishinabek Police Service, and other regional organizations conducting a check on Arthur Street.

Checks running daily

Thunder Bay police Cst. Mark Cattani said such checks will be happening in various locations daily and nightly over the coming weeks, as police attempt to cut down on the number of impaired drivers on the region's roadways.

"With December comes the Christmas holidays and New Years, and people like to celebrate that time of year, so we do find that there's an increase in the amount of impaired driving during the season," he said. "So that's why we specifically focus on this time of year."

Ontario-wide

Police services throughout Ontario will be running Festive R.I.D.E. programs throughout November, December and January, Cattani said.

"We were granted money from the province to conduct these programs," he said. "We choose locations where we think we can either intercept traffic that's driving impaired, or surprise travellers, and ultimately get drunk drivers off the road."

Cattani said R.I.D.E. checks conducted during the holiday season usually result in about 12 people being charged with impaired driving in Thunder Bay.

"It does make an impact," he said. "The problem is, you have to keep driving home the point."

"As soon as you take the foot off the gas, so to speak, we find that the numbers start to creep up, so we have to make sure that we're always out, always reinforcing that message that there's no reason to be driving impaired with all the different options that are out there."