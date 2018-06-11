Female taken to hospital following 2-vehicle collision at Twin City Crossroad

A female driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash just west of Thunder Bay Sunday evening.

The OPP says a red SUV was travelling southbound on Twin City Crossroad when it collided with a white SUV that was heading eastbound on Highway 11/17.

Both SUVs were damaged extensively in the crash, with the red SUV landing on its roof.

The female driver of the white SUV was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The two other passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

The driver and the occupant of the red SUV were not injured, but the driver was charged with failing to yield to through traffic.