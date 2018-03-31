St. John Ambulance seeking donations for annual Feed the Hungry event this weekend

St. John Ambulance is asking Thunder Bay, Ont. residents to help feed the hungry this weekend.

Representatives of St. John Ambulance and St. Thomas Church will be at all three Thunder Bay Metro stores (Arthur Street and James Street, the Arthur Street Marketplace, and River Street) on Saturday, March 31, collecting donations for the St. Thomas Church Family Giving Centre.

The goal is to fill an ambulance with donations of food, and cash, which will then go to the family giving centre to help the city's needy.

St. John Ambulance executive director Diana Sustawenko said donations of dog and cat food will also be accepted, as the giving centre includes a pet boutique.

A list of the most-needed items will be provided to shoppers during the event, which runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.