The northwestern Ontario municipality of Sioux Lookout is receiving $1-million from FedNor to revitalize its waterfront, the federal agency announced Tuesday.

Kenora MP Bob Nault made the announcement on behalf of FedNor Minister Navdeep Bains, and said the funds "will deliver positive, long-term results for the people and businesses of Sioux Lookout."

"As we diversify our economy, tourism is taking on a larger role and I am glad to see Sioux Lookout moving forward with its plan, which has been 10 years in the making," Nault said.

Kenora MP Bob Nault says he's glad with Sioux Lookout's plan to attract tourists to the town. (bobnault.ca)

The agency also will devote $35,863 through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program for the construction of a playground and a pavilion structure at the Sioux Lookout tourist information centre.

This investment will help enhance the waterfront and connect it to the downtown business district, making it an attractive destination for tourists and events, while enabling business growth and new development, Nault said in a written release.

According the FedNor, the agency is planning on allocating $10.4 million over two years to projects in northern Ontario.