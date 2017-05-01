OPP are asking for the public's assistance in locating James Druce, who was serving time for break and enter and robbery.

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a federal offender who they say is unlawfully at large.

51-year-old James Druce is a Caucasian male, 6'0" and about 186 lbs. He has tattoos on on both shoulders, both biceps as well as on his forearms. He also has a surgical scar on his throat.

Police say Druce is known to frequent Ottawa and Thunder Bay.

Druce was serving six years for robbery, uttering threats and break and enter.

Anyone who has information about Druce or his whereabouts is asked to contact the province's ROPE squad at (416) 808-5900 or Crimerstoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).