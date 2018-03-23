Skip to Main Content
39 year old James Houle is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant

OPP are asking for the public's help in finding 39-year-old James Houle, a federal inmate wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant. (OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police officers are asking for the public's help in finding a federal inmate who is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.

39-year-old James Houle is described as being 6'2", 194 pounds with a tattoo on his left shoulder of a tiger and Chinese lettering on his right shoulder, as well as a snake tattoo on his left forearm.

Police said Houle is serving a three year sentence for multiple charges including theft, break and enter and possession of drugs. 

He is known to frequent the Ottawa, Barrie and Thunder Bay areas, according to a written statement on Friday.

Anyone with information on Houle's whereabouts is ask to contact the OPP or crime stoppers.

