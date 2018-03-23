Ontario Provincial Police officers are asking for the public's help in finding a federal inmate who is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.

39-year-old James Houle is described as being 6'2", 194 pounds with a tattoo on his left shoulder of a tiger and Chinese lettering on his right shoulder, as well as a snake tattoo on his left forearm.

Police said Houle is serving a three year sentence for multiple charges including theft, break and enter and possession of drugs.

He is known to frequent the Ottawa, Barrie and Thunder Bay areas, according to a written statement on Friday.

Anyone with information on Houle's whereabouts is ask to contact the OPP or crime stoppers.