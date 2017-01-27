A women's shelter in Thunder Bay, Ont., hopes to provide longer term support to women and children fleeing violence, by constructing a new building on its property.

The building, composed of 10 apartments, would offer what's known as "second stage" housing, said Debbie Zweep, the executive director of Faye Peterson Transition House.

"In many parts of the province we have what we call second stage housing," said Zweep, "units where women can go ... and spend the next year or two really stabilizing," before they return to housing in the community.

The one and two bedroom apartments, which would be located right beside the shelter's current building, would offer women a secure place to stay, and to continue to receive support from shelter staff.

It would be a great help, she said, given the city's high rate of domestic violence.

A drawing of the proposed second stage housing to be constructed by Faye Peterson Transition House in Thunder Bay, Ont. The shelter wants to build comfortable, modern apartments, said executive director Debbie Zweep, in a sustainable building that would include a green roof, and a community garden. (Faye Peterson Transition House)

"We know that we have some issues within our community and so our concern always is the safety of women and children," she said.

"And we believe that if we have second stage [housing] then we're going to be able to increase and improve the safety of women and children in our community."

The project, which is currently in the planning stages, is expected to cost $4 million, said Zweep, money that Faye Peterson hopes to raise through a mixture of government sources and donations.

She said she's hopeful that the money can be found, given that the federal government has earmarked funding to increase women's shelter and transition house spaces.

Zweep said she's also confident that the community will come through.

"Thunder Bay is a very generous community to Faye Peterson," she said.

The current hope is to start construction on the new building by fall of 2018, and to complete it in 2019.