OPP are investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision that closed Highway 11/17 for several hours on the weekend.

Police said the crash occurred on Highway 11/17 near Pearl Road 5, about 60 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

In a media release, police said preliminary investigation has revealed that an eastbound pickup truck crossed into the oncoming lane, and collided with a westbound tractor trailer.

The pickup then collided with a second tractor trailer, which was also travelling westbound.

The sole occupant of the pickup truck, a 78-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The occupants of the tractor trailers were not injured.

Highway 11/17 was closed for about six hours while an on-scene investigation took place, police said.