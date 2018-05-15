88-year-old man dead after 2-vehicle collision near Thunder Bay, Ont., OPP say

An 88-year-old Geraldton, Ont., man is dead following a two-vehicle collision northeast of Thunder Bay on Monday afternoon.

In a media release, OPP said the collision happened at the intersection of Highway 11/17 and Spruce River Road at about 4:10 p.m.

The police investigation found that a four-door vehicle travelling north on Spruce River Road pulled out in front of a pickup truck heading east on the highway, the OPP said in a written release.

The male driver of the four-door vehicle was transported to hospital by Superior North EMS, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Jean Luc Beaudoin, 88, of Geraldton.

Beaudoin was the vehicle's lone occupant.

The driver of the pickup truck, who police said was a 53-year-old man from Nipigon, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was also the lone occupant of the vehicle, police said.