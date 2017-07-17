Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash on Highway 17 over the weekend that reportedly killed three people.

According to a written release, an eastbound pickup truck collided with, what police called, a westbound environmental waste collection truck around 2 p.m., CT on Saturday.

An OPP spokesperson confirmed Monday morning that three people, all of whom were in the pickup, died. Police did not confirm other details such as the ages or identities of the victims.

The crash took place about 20 kilometres west of Ignace, police said.

The OPP said police continue to investigate.