OPP in Northern Ontario are reminding people to pay attention will driving after investigating a number of fatal collisions in which distraction was a factor this year.

According to statistics released by the provincial police force this week, OPP officers have investigated 11 fatal collisions on Northern Ontario highways between January 1 and August 4, 2017.

That's up from four during the same period last year.

Distracted driving a problem

Further, the OPP statistics show that more than half of the collisions involved driver inattention.

"Inattention could be as easy as changing the station on your radio, or talking," OPP Northwest Region Traffic Sgt. Ken Mantey said. "Fatigue can be a big one in our region. We have long distances to travel."

"When we get behind the wheel, we're not just responsible for our own safety," he said. "We're responsible for everybody's safety, so we want people to adopt those safe, defensive driving behaviours."

Road conditions not a factor

The OPP statistics regarding this year's fatal motor vehicle collisions also show:

Each of the collisions occurred on a provincial highway

90 per cent took place in clear weather

Road conditions were not a factor in any of the collisions

72 per cent of the collisions took place between 7 am and 2 pm

Two collisions involved alcohol

55 per cent involved some form of driver distraction

Speed was a factor in 27 per cent of the crashes, but not the only factor

45 per cent involved a commercial motor vehicle

"If we asked a lot of people when these serious collisions happen, I think a lot of people would say that they happen at night, maybe it's snowing or raining, road conditions or weather conditions aren't good," Mantey said. "What we want to tell people is that the majority of them are happening during the daytime when driving conditions are good."

"We need to pay attention to our driving at all times."

The OPP also remind drivers to avoid drinking and driving, and always wear a seatbelt.