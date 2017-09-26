A 40-year-old Worthingon, Ont., is dead following a single-vehicle collision near Dryden, OPP said.

A 40-year-old Worthington, Ont., man is dead following a single-vehicle collision involving a highway line painting truck near Dryden on Monday, OPP say.

The crash occurred at about 11:20 a.m. on Highway 502, about 60 kilometres south of Dryden, police said in a media release.

Police said the line painting truck was travelling southbound, when it lost control and left the roadway, rolling over. Dryden ambulance and Oxdrift firefighters attended the scene.

The truck's driver, identified as Michael Gibson, was pronounced dead at the scene. A postmortem examination was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 26 in Kenora, police said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.