Thunder Bay police investigate hostage call from empty south-side residence

Thunder Bay police are investigating after receiving an emergency call about a hostage situation from what turned out to be an empty residence on Sunday.

The call came in at about 4:45 p.m., with the caller claiming she and her boyfriend were being held by a number of men with weapons at a residence on Home Avenue, police said in a media release.

Police arrived at the scene and contained the area, while trying to gather more information. A full incident command was set up, with tactical officers and negotiators at the site.

Police were able to contact the home's owners, who were out of town, and told police there shouldn't be anyone in the residence.

Tactical officers then entered the home just after 7 p.m., and confirmed it was empty; however, a firearm and suspected drugs were located.

No further information about the firearm or the suspected drugs was available on Monday.

The investigation continues.