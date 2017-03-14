Cutbacks at all the news organizations in Thunder Bay, Ont., including CBC News, mean there are fewer journalists covering courts, but there are mixed reviews for a Facebook page that's attempting to fill the gap in reporting.

The Thunder Bay Courthouse - Inside Edition Facebook page regularly posts photos of court dockets as well as commentary on hearings.

Lakehead University law student Sherry Abotossaway said at first she thought the page would be a great resource for finding out what's happening at the local courthouse, but her opinion soon changed.

"I realized it was more about opinions than just giving the facts," she said. "It was more about vilifying people. That's when I realized it seemed very unprofessional and I was surprised because other people in [the legal profession] are viewing the site and have liked the site, but I don't believe they know this site is what it is."

Local lawyer Chris Watkins said he's familiar with the Facebook page and values the public discourse has created.

The administrator of this Facebook page refused to share his identity with CBC News and declined a request for an interview. (CBC)

"Without agreeing at all with any particular story or anything an individual has said, I like the general principal of the fact the community is involved in the justice system," said lawyer Chris Watkins.

"If nobody else is doing it and there is nobody there reporting, it kind of puts people in a position of fighting up the hill to complain about what's being reported by others who have chosen to do so on a volunteer basis," he said.

Covering the justice system is not an easy way for people to dive into citizen journalism, according to lawyer and Ryerson University journalism professor Lisa Taylor.

In a brief review of the page, Taylor noted a breach of a publication ban on a bail hearing and details on another case that could be in contempt of court.

"There are reasons that we teach law and ethics in journalism schools, because it's a dense area and the mistakes can carry a huge price...for the individuals who find themselves brought into the court system," she said.

The anonymity of Facebook leaves journalism professor Lisa Taylor to wonder if the person behind the citizen journalism is "someone who has an axe to grind with one or more people in the court system." (Ryerson University)

Abotossaway said she has noticed that Indigenous people are the most likely targets of the "vilification" she feels is happening on the page.

Lawyer Chris Watkins said he continues to encourage the person who is running the page, to keep at it. Watkins said he only knows the person by his first name, Brian. CBC News has been unable to verify the identity of the administrator of the page.

That's another reason for concern for Taylor.

"I have no idea if this is an individual who holds straight forward and perhaps even lofty ideals about citizen journalism or if its someone who has an axe to grind with one or more people in the court system," Taylor said.

The page has more than 6,000 followers, giving it a reach that is equivalent to a small community newspaper, Taylor said, but without the accountability of bylines and contact information so that readers can consider the source.

CBC News sent a request for an interview to the administrator of the Facebook page.

Here's part of the response we received:

"I consider CBC as the equivalent of the Das Schwarze Koprs, Volkischer Beobachter and Der Angriff (all Nazi publications). I'm vehemently against National Socialism. It's not a credible news organization, in my opinion...My conscience won't allow me to participate in anything involving CBC."

The person who sent the response ignored our request for their name.