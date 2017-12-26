Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for much of Northwestern Ontario as wind chills push already-cold temperatures below -40 C.

The latest Environment Canada bulletin, issued early Tuesday morning, states that the extreme cold warning is in effect for Thunder Bay, Kenora, Dryden, Ignace, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Red Lake, Geraldton, Manitouwadge, Hornepayne, Nipigon, Marathon, and surrounding areas.

The temperature Tuesday in Thunder Bay was projected to hit a high of about -23 C, but drop to -40 C with the wind chill.

The conditions were similar elsewhere in the region. Daytime highs throughout Northwestern Ontario were expected to hit between -20 C and - 25 C, but the wind chill would push them down to about -40 C, or colder.

In the Kenora area, for example, Tuesday's daytime high was expected to be -25 C, or -42 C with the wind chill.

Cold nights in the forecast

According to Environment Canada, the cold spot in the region was expected to be the Nipigon, Marathon and Superior North area, where daytime highs would reach -23 C, but hit -45 C when the wind chill is taken into account.

The early-morning forecast projected that the cold snap would remain active for some time. The Environment Canada website notes that extreme wind chill values of -40 C to -43 C are expected to continue for the next few nights, but they'll become more moderate during the daytime hours.

Environment Canada says extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an "elevated risk to health, such as frost bite and hypothermia."