Ontario's Ministry of Transportation says further work is needed on the Thunder Bay Expressway bridge over the Neebing River this spring.

The bridge, just north of Arthur Street, was originally scheduled to be completed in October, 2016, but the contractor couldn't meet the deadline due to unanticipated concrete repair work under the bridge, according to ministry officials.

In a series of e-mails to CBC News, a spokesperson with the ministry said a temporary asphalt surface currently in place on the bridge's southbound lanes will be replaced with a final paving when weather conditions permit.

The ministry added that when the October deadline passed, officials knew the final paving wouldn't be completed until the new year.

The province hasn't incurred any additional costs at this time because of the delay, the ministry said, but added that a review of the contract and the scope of the work is underway.

There's no word on whether any fines will be levied against the contractor for missing the original deadline.