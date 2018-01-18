Conservation officers from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are reminding people to check their outdoors card before they head out for some ice fishing or hunting this year.

According to the ministry, more than 400,000 people in Ontario had outdoors cards that expired at the end of December, 2017.

The cards costs just under $12 and are valid for three calendar years.

Officials said there are approximately 1.4 million licensed anglers and over 470,000 hunters in Ontario, with many of them requiring an outdoors card in addition to the appropriate licenses, in order to fish or hunt.

The card's expiry year is shown following the 15-digit card number. The card expires on Dec. 31 of that year.

Recreational fishing and hunting is known to generate more than $4 billion for the Ontario economy, according to the ministry, with the revenue from the sales of licenses being used for fish and wildlife management in the province.

Outdoors cards can be renewed online, by phone or in-person at Service Ontario.