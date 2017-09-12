OPP in Thunder Bay, Ont. are investigating mischief to an excavator at a gravel pit north of the city.

In a media release issued Monday, police said the incident occurred between Aug. 3 and 4. The excavator was parked at the entrance to a gravel pit on Gilbride Road in Fowler Township.

Police wouldn't disclose the exact nature of the mischief, but did say the excavator did sustain damage.

Fowler Township is located about 40 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.