OPP in Atikokan, Ont., say human remains have been found near Eva Lake, which lies east of the Highway 11 community.

OPP told CBC News the remains were found in a wooded area, by a relative of Florent Trottier, who was reported as missing two years ago from the Eva Lake area.

An extensive search took place for Trottier in 2015, although his remains have never been found.

The remains were not located too close to the water, nor near any camp properties. A number of seasonal camps surround the lake.

OPP said a forensic anthropologist was on site to examine the remains, while a post mortem examination will be conducted in Toronto.

Police expect to have a positive identification of the remains within a couple of days.