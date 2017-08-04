Thunder Bay police are searching for two suspects in a robbery that occurred at a Thunder Bay, Ont., gas station early Friday morning.

Police said in a media release that officers were called to the Esso station on John Street Road at about 2:50 am about a robbery that had just occurred.

The clerk told police that a male and female arrived at the station on mountain bikes and wearing clothing that concealed their faces.

The female suspect approached the checkout counter with a knife and demanded cash.

The two suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The clerk was not injured.

The suspects are described as being young adults.

The female was wearing a black and grey hoodie, and the male was wearing a grey hoodie with black pants and a black back pack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.