The City of Dryden will soon lose its top administrator.

News release from <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofDryden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofDryden</a> says CAO Ernie Remillard has resigned. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbctb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbctb</a> —@JeffWaltersCBC The city announced on Monday that Chief Administrative Officer Ernie Remillard submitted a notice of resignation that morning. Remillard's last day on the job is scheduled to be April 13.

"We are saddened to hear of Mr. Remillard's resignation as Chief Administrative Officer. Council respects his decision to do so, and we wish him the best in his future endeavours," Deputy Mayor Nick Beyak was quoted as saying in a written release announcing Remillard's pending departure.

Dryden city council is expected to hold a special meeting this week to discuss next steps, including who will take over as interim CAO.

In the statement released by the city, Remillard cited a move to Winnipeg as the reason for his resignation.

"I have accepted a new role in Winnipeg to be closer to specialized medical facilities for my daughter, who has

complex medical needs," Remillard was quoted as saying. "I wish to thank the community for their support during this time and will always consider Dryden home."

The change at city hall comes as Dryden works to deal with ongoing conflict with volunteer firefighters after the firing of three of their full-time colleagues in February. The Dryden Firefighters Association subsequently suspended its services on Feb. 22, and many volunteers have been off the job since.

Remillard has served as Dryden's CAO since July 2016. Prior to his arrival, the city saw several people serve short tenures in that role, including Remillard's full-time predecessor, who resigned after about six weeks on the job.

Dryden "benefited greatly" from Remillard's experience in the financial sector, the city stated. Prior to taking the CAO job, Remillard was the head of a regional credit union and chaired the Dryden Development Corporation.