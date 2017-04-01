Lets keep our eye on the prize people. Eric Staal didn't need another season to validate an outstanding career.

The Thunder Bay native already has in his trophy case a Stanley Cup, Olympic and World Championship gold medals — making him one of only 10 Canadians in the exclusive 27-member Triple Gold Club.

Yet, the 32-year-old centre felt he had plenty to prove with the Minnesota Wild this season.

At the trade deadline a year ago, Staal left his brother Jordan and the Carolina Hurricanes to join brother Marc when he was moved to the New York Rangers, a team that was considered a contender in the East.

But the oldest Staal was a bust on Broadway. He failed to register a point in five games when the Rangers flopped in the first round to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Staal only recorded seven shots on goal and had a disconcerting plus-minus rating of minus-seven. You couldn't blame the Rangers for taking a pass on signing him when he became an unrestricted free agent last July.

In fact, despite Staal's championship pedigree (2005-06 Stanley Cup with Carolina, 2007 World Championship and 2010 Olympic gold) and veteran leadership capabilities, there weren't many teams lining up to sign him.

Move to Minnesota

Minnesota, however, stepped up to sign Staal to a bargain $3.5-million US per season, three-year contract on July 1. Wild GM Chuck Fletcher had hired a new head coach in Bruce Boudreau a few weeks earlier. As coach of the Washington Capitals, Boudreau had an up-close-and-personal view of how Staal performed in his halcyon days with the Hurricanes.

"Bruce and I had the opportunity to speak with Eric during the shopping period prior to free agency," Fletcher said. "We were both impressed with his desire to rebound from a down season. We were hoping to get a big, responsible center who could play on one of our top lines and contribute in both ends of the ice.

"We felt Eric and Mikko [Koivu] would give us a difficult one-two tandem for opposing teams to match up against. And, as importantly, allow us to move [Mikael] Granlund and [Charlie] Coyle to the wing, where we hoped they would produce better offensive numbers."

There was no doubt Staal had lost his standing among the elite players in the league. There was no spot for him on the 2014 Canadian Olympic team in Sochi. Ditto for the Canadian contingent at the World Cup of Hockey last September.

OTTAWA, ON - NOVEMBER 13: Eric Staal #12 of the Minnesota Wild prepares for a faceoff against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on November 13, 2016 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

But Boudreau didn't care about Staal's unproductive stint with the Rangers. The new Wild coach didn't care that Staal was coming off a 13-goal season, his lowest total since his 11-goal rookie year.

Boudreau also didn't care that, with the exception of the brief five-game post-season appearance with the Rangers, the last time Staal had been in the Stanley Cup playoffs was the 2009 East final with the Hurricanes.

Boudreau felt that the durable 6-foot-4, 205-pound Staal would give the Wild size and a sound one-two punch down the middle with captain Koivu.

If the Wild are going to go deep into the playoffs in the West, Boudreau's team needed depth at centre to compete with the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks.

"He has fit in seamlessly both on and off the ice," Fletcher said. "He has produced offensively, competed hard defensively and allowed Bruce to get more favourable line match ups most games."

Comeback player

Staal has scored three goals in his past four games for 27 goals and 60 points in 77 games this season. More importantly, the Wild has skated into second place in the Central Division.

He has been a major factor in the Wild's success. He now has scored 20 or more goals 10 times in his 13-year NHL career, and is definitely one of the league's comeback players of the year along with the Rangers' Michael Grabner.

But Staal, a Stanley Cup champion in his third pro season, knows that an elite player makes his mark in the playoffs.

Boudreau knows this, too. He has been a wildly successful regular-season coach who has advanced past the second round of the playoffs only once in nine years.

So Boudreau hopes that Staal also can continue his resurgence in the post-season, too. It's been a long time, after all.