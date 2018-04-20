'I'm feeling kind of proud': father, son police duo receive lifesaving award

For Eric Cheechoo and his son Eldon, keeping people safe runs in the family.

The two are both officers with the Nishawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) — Eric is Northeastern Region Inspector, while Eldon is a constable — and are both being recognized with a St. John Lifesaving Award, for their efforts to save a Moose Factory, Ont. man who was drowning in the Moose River in August 2017.

"I'm feeling kind of proud today," Eric Cheechoo told CBC News on Thursday.

Eric Cheechoo is based in Cochrane, but travels throughout the region. On that day in August, he had meetings scheduled in his home community of Moose Factory, where Eldon Cheechoo was working as a constable.

People in water, calling for help

The two were at the hospital dock in Moose Factory on the evening of August 9, when a bystander alerted them about people in the water, calling for help.

"When I got out of the truck, I could see one individual just frantically swimming for the shore," Eric Cheechoo recalled. "At the end of the dock, I could see another person basically just flailing, yelling."

"We immediately took off running to the edge of the dock," he said. "The Moose River is controlled by tides, which makes the water quick in some places, and at that particular time, the water was fairly fast in that particular area."

Eric and Eldon Cheechoo reached the end of the dock, and tried to reach the man in the water.

"We managed to get a hold of him and pull him over to the dock, and held him there," Eric Cheechoo said. "The water was fairly quick and kind of pulling him under the dock."

'Don't let me go'

"He was a big man, so pulling him [out from under the dock] was kind of impossible," he said. "I recall him saying 'don't let me go,' because the water was really fast and pulling him."

They called out for help from a nearby boat operator, who assisted them in getting the man back to shore.

"He was okay," Eric Cheechoo said.

The second person had reached shore on their own.

"The story we got is they were passing by the dock area," Eric Cheechoo said. "Someone shifted the boat, and the boat tipped to the side. It didn't tip over, but it tipped to the side where two of the occupants fell into the water, and the other one stayed in the boat."

The lesson, Eric Cheechoo said, is boating and alcohol don't mix.

Proud to share award with son

"We could have seen a tragedy there, we've had tragedies in the past where alcohol and boating are mixed" he said. "It was just being in the right place at the right time, that's all it really was."

"We weren't called there, but something just happened to take us there, it was dropping our friend off. So it was just being in the right place at the right time."

Eric Cheechoo said he's proud of the award.

"What makes it even more special is sharing it with my son," he said.

The awards were presented at St. John Ambulance in Thunder Bay on Thursday April 19.