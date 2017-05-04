Ontario Provincial Police have charged an Emo, Ont. man with impaired driving following a traffic complaint on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers of the Rainy River District detachment received a report of the complaint just after 5 p.m., OPP said in a news release.

Officers located the vehicle and driver in the village of Emo.

During the investigation, the 34-year-old driver was arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for breath tests.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for the mandatory seven days.

The driver was subsequently charged with two offences related to impaired driving.

He will appear in Fort Frances Provincial Court on June 13.