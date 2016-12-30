Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. are seeking information about a missing teenager.

According to a written release issued Friday afternoon, Emerson Speiss, 19, was last seen at his home on December 23.

Police said there is concern for the teen's welfare due to an undisclosed medical condition.

In the release, police said they're encouraging Speiss to contact his family or police, so someone can check up on him.

In addition, police are asking anyone who may know where he is or has seen him since December 23, to contact the Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.